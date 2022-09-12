A teenager has been flown to hospital with two broken legs after a car and motorcycle collided in Thirroul on Monday morning.
The young man was airlifted to St George Hospital after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Arthur Street and Lawrence Hargrave Drive about 11.20am.
"Car and motorcycle accidents can often be a confronting scene and on this occasion a young man was suffering some pretty painful injuries to his legs," NSW Ambulance Inspector Terry Morrow said.
"Paramedics treated the patient for broken bones by administering pain relief and assessed him for neck and spinal injuries.
"This is a timely reminder of how important it is to drive in a safe manner."
Lawrence Hargrave Drive was closed in both directions for a time, with northbound traffic diverted to take King Street, and southbound to The Esplanade.
But the road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters attended the scene to clean up.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
