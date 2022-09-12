Illawarra Mercury
Teen suffers multiple injuries in Thirroul crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:56am, first published 2:14am
A patient is loaded onto the ambulance helicopter after a car and motorcycle collision in Thirroul.

A teenager has been flown to hospital with two broken legs after a car and motorcycle collided in Thirroul on Monday morning.

