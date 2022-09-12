Film life's moments and we won't forget them. Letters September 13, 2022

I offered to donate it to The Last Film Search but they didn't want it because it was on modern safety film and not on the old and decaying Nitrate Stock. I screened it a few times before it was destined to live at the bottom of my wardrobe for quite a few years. Local celebrity and politician Michael Organ bought it on behalf of Wollongong University who upgraded it to video. Anyone can now buy it, it's no longer lost.

