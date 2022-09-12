Film life's moments and we won't forget them. Letters September 13, 2022

In 1954 the local Cinema Circuit, Wollongong Theatres Pty Ltd, commissioned a special newsreel of the Queens visit to Wollongong. It showed the crowds from Crown Street to the Showground cheering on the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen going to Church opposite the old council offices, now the Art Gallery. Some time after 1966 this very newsreel was sold off in an assets liquidation sale.
I offered to donate it to The Last Film Search but they didn't want it because it was on modern safety film and not on the old and decaying Nitrate Stock. I screened it a few times before it was destined to live at the bottom of my wardrobe for quite a few years. Local celebrity and politician Michael Organ bought it on behalf of Wollongong University who upgraded it to video. Anyone can now buy it, it's no longer lost.
The moral of this story is simple. Regardless of the availability of modern photography, people still don't take many pictures or movies of the people and places that surround them. Nobody is going to be around for ever. Film it, don't forget it.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
UCI World Tour La Vuelta 2022: 21 stages, 3280km, starting in Holland and stretching throughout all of Spain, 1 day in each town/city. 2022 Tour de France: 21 stages, starting in Denmark, then Belgium, Switzerland followed by 18 stages throughout France; 1 day in each town/city. UCI Tour Wollongong: over nine days, 17 of the 21 events concentrated either in or around the immediate suburbs of Wollongong City. Given the format of the above cycling events, how do those who organised this event in Wollongong explain their logic for the chaos, inconvenience and cost imposed on the people of Wollongong?
UCI Wollongong would appear to have a significantly lesser profile, yet how do the organisers justify the closure of schools, businesses, impact on garbage collection and traffic flow?
Aldo Ladic, Balgownie
The decision to allow Panthers Taylan May to "bank" his 2022 suspension until season 2023 is possibly the most iniquitous ever of NRL decisions. Had Latrell Mitchell been allowed to "bank" his six-week suspension it's highly possible Souths may have won the 2021 GF. In season 2022, the Broncos may have made the final eight had Pat Carrigan been able to "bank" his suspension.
Supporters of Taylan May argue his assault on an unsuspecting man, occurred off the paddock and has been dealt with the authorities and warrants no further action. An argument which suggests they see the NRL victimising Talan May. Possibly, they may have a point. Making stupid decisions seem par for the course for the NRL!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.