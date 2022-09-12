Film life's moments and we won't forget them. Letters September 13, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Film life's moments and we won't forget them. Letters to the Editor, September 13, 2022

September 12 2022 - 6:30pm
In 1954 the local Cinema Circuit, Wollongong Theatres Pty Ltd, commissioned a special newsreel of the Queens visit to Wollongong. It showed the crowds from Crown Street to the Showground cheering on the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen going to Church opposite the old council offices, now the Art Gallery. Some time after 1966 this very newsreel was sold off in an assets liquidation sale.

