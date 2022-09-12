The day prior to delivering his competition-winning three course menu was the most stressful for Ruby's Mount Kembla chef Jeremy Lackenby.
"The day beforehand we had to weigh up all of our ingredients, that was the most stressful part for me," the 24-year-old chef said.
With all his containers labelled and ingredients weighed down to the last gram, the day itself all went to plan with no surprises.
"On the day it was bang, bang, bang, everything's there in front of me. All I had to do was cook," Mr Lackenby said.
Mr Lackenby's three dishes won him gold medals in each course and he brought home gold in the 2022 Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award.
The dishes were served live in front of a panel of judges at the Fine Food Australia expo in Melbourne, a change from previous years where dishes were plated up via Zoom.
"I've never worked in a space like that before, I had to change a bit of my game plan to get used to everything. There's a few things that didn't work like power points, little things I had to adapt," Mr Lackenby said.
The three dishes that Mr Lackenby served were inspired by local produce sourced close to the Kembla Heights fine diner where he works.
Entree was sweet potato gnocchi with leek, broccolini, mushroom and egg, which led into the main course of apple smoked pork collar served alongside cavolo nero, fennel, nori and tallow. The meal was finished off with a vanilla set custard with genoise sponge, mulled wine, pear, walnut, and condensed milk.
The menu also won Mr Lackenby the Most Sustainable award, an award he also won in 2021.
"This time around there was a few things that went into play, everything from separating my wastage to my scraps, trying to be as sustainable as possible."
Head judge and Nestlé Professional Commercial Development Chef Elke Travers said Mr Lackenby is one to watch.
"Putting your best dishes forward in a tight timeframe, all under the intense pressure and thrill of this live chef-to-chef competition, is daunting. But Jeremy rose to the challenge and created a flawlessly executed and perfectly balanced menu."
Luckily, those in the Illawarra can taste the dishes themselves, with versions of the winning meal making their way onto the Ruby's menu soon.
"I need to find the time for a spring menu and I want to try and implement those dishes within the menus."
