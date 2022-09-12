Illawarra's speeding drivers cough up millions in fines

Just three of the Illawarra's 17 speed cameras account for more than half the fine revenue over the last financial year.
In the 2021-22 financial year, those 17 speed cameras and red-light speed cameras accounted for $5.7 million in fines - up from $5.6 million the year before, according to data from the Office of State Revenue.
The newly-installed red-light speed camera at the Princes Highway and Moombara Street intersection - the 18th in the region - did not contribute to this total as it was not switched on until August 2022.
As always, the biggest money-spinner for the region was the speed camera on the M1 Princes Motorway at Gwynneville.
When it comes to drivers heading north, the camera picked up $1.2 million in fines - a byproduct of its location just after the speed limit drops from 90km/h to 80km/h.
Compare this to the fines paid by speeding drivers heading south past its sister camera situated between the University Avenue overpass and Mt Ousley Road - just $158,171.
In previous years there have been multiple cameras bringing in more than $1 million in revenue, but in the last financial year only the northbound M1 camera made that milestone.
But the camera that came in second was very close to the magical figure.
The camera on the Princes Highway outside The Illawarra Grammar School collected $951,472 in revenue from fining northbound motorists.
Oddly enough, that is the uphill section of the road.
When it comes to southbound motorists going downhill past that camera, the fine revenue is $670,357.
The revenue is greater than most other cameras because this is positioned in a school zone, where speeding fines are higher.
Rounding out the top three is the red-light speed camera at the Windang Road-Boronia Street intersection, which brought in $923,828.
At the other end of the list is the camera at Cowper Street, Warrawong, which picked up just 55 speeders for a total of $9199 in fine revenue.
Second-last was the red-light speed camera at the Crown Street-Gladstone Avenue intersection with $26,563.
The last of the bottom three is the camera on the Princes Highway at Figtree with $31,166.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
