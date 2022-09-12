All the things you'll no longer be able to dump in your FOGO bin

Pizza boxes, napkins, compostable takeaway packaging, tea bags, tissues and coffee filters will no longer be permitted in FOGO bins across the Illawarra.
A rule change being brought in by the NSW Environment Protection Authority has caught some councils off guard, with one South Coast council labelling it as "disappointing" and a "major departure" from the existing service.
However, with no date for when the rules will start being enforced, Wollongong City Council says people can continue using their FOGO as normal for now.
"Wollongong residents are fantastic at FOGO-ing," a spokesperson said.
"We know this because Wollongong has low contamination rates, far lower than the NSW State average."
They said the council was working closely with FOGO contracter SoilCo to respond to the EPA new rules, noting that, for now, there were no changes for Wollongong residents.
"We encourage our residents to put food and organic waste in their FOGO bins as normal and continue to use compostable liners (marked with the AS 4736 code) in their caddy," they said.
A list of "what can and can't go in your green-lidded FOGO bin" in Wollongong still includes food-soiled paper towel, shredded paper, food-soiled pizza boxes and food-soiled paper bags.
However, the EPA's updated guidelines say fibre-based materials, such as bamboo, timber or cardboard packaging and cutlery, paper towels and serviettes do not go in FOGO.
Compostable or biodegradable plastic products or bags and are not allowed, and nor is vacuum cleaner dust, washing machine and dryer lint
The EPA's change over what it allowed into bins comes as the watchdog moves towards a requirement for all councils to have FOGO from 2030.
It said studies had shown additives and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which may be present in compostable products, could cause human and environmental harm.
"All Australian governments have agreed that further release of PFAS into the environment from ongoing use should be prevented where practicable," the EPA website says.
"Emerging research shows that the impact of increasing compostable plastic content in compost (other than kitchen caddy liners that comply with Australian Standard AS 4736-2006) may impact its safe application to land."
"Composts cannot be lawfully applied to land in NSW unless there is evidence that compostable plastics breakdown under normal operational conditions at commercial composting facilities to produce a high quality and safe compost."
Shellharbour council was also still navigating the new rules and said it would work with residents to help them adjust.
"While the NSW EPA's updated guidance will assist in ensuring food organics and garden organics (FOGO) processors produce a quality compost that is safe for application to land, it does represent a significant change to the previous messaging," a spokesperson said.
"Council will be providing ongoing education and support, and updating of our website, socials and marketing collateral over the coming months to assist with the adjustment, and to help the community contribute to a sustainable Shellharbour."
Other councils have been more outspoken, with Bega Valley Shire sharing their disappointment about the EPA's new direction.
"This is a major departure from the FOGO service we delivered four years ago and as proud leaders in community-wide organics recycling, we are disappointed at the EPA's decision," the council said last week.
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey, who has been a passionate advocate for the food recycling program said there would be mixed outcomes under the new guidelines.
"They say it will lead to an improved compost and reduce the risk of contaminants, but it will also mean a whole bunch that it currently going to FOGO won't be able to," she said, noting more would end up in red bins once the changes were introduced.
"In Wollongong now our contamination rate is less than one per cent - people really get it and we've kept it really simple."
She said not allowing compostable packages would create problems for events, and would mean more products would end up in landfill.
Cr Blakey said residents should continue to follow the waste hierarchy - by considering how to reduce, then reuse, then recycle before composting and disposing products.
"For something like pizza boxes, that means you can recycle them, because the good quality cardboard can be recycled," she said.
"But if you've got something that's got food scraps on it, then it has made great sense to put it in the FOGO."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
