As Wollongong inches closer to hosting its biggest sports event, the decked-up city suggests a grand affair is in order.
The city and the wider Illawarra is in the midst of a makeover with an abundance of eye-catching posters, striped decals and artistic galore all around.
The host city will be donning its best clothes as the 2022 UCI Road World Championships kicks off on September 17.
Wollongong business owner, Tracy Stephenson, believes this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city to make its mark on the world map.
"I will be organising an art exhibition starting on September 14, based on the celebration of cycling, highlighting the spirit of Wollongong," she said.
Ms Stephenson who runs an art gallery and home wares business has adorned her shop front with a colourful bike to get onboard the cycling extravaganza.
"The exhibition will include art work on bikes, abstract work about wheels, some first nation artworks with their storytelling, some paintings on the sites that you see as you ride around Wollongong," she said.
The event promises to be a treat to the athlete's eyes with Wollongong's astounding natural beauty as they ride through it. The freshly mowed lawns and blooming seasonal flowers are adding to the festive aura the scenic city is exuding.
Roads marked with a fresh coat of paint and roundabouts with newly planted trees are some of the many changes one might notice as they wander through the city.
The finish line at Lang park appears to be near completion, and in a few days the area is expected to witness the last bit of adrenaline rush as the athletes aim to finish first.
Local cafes and restaurants have jumped onboard in the promotion of the event with Wollongong 2022 themed coloured stripes stuck out their front.
North Wollongong Bar, Pepe's on the Beach, has decided to go one step further with plans to set up a cocktail bike ride.
There will be spin bikes on our deck and the idea is that you ride the bike to make your own cocktail- Claire Varian
Claire Varian who works at the bar said they were looking forward to hosting customers during the UCI week.
"There will be spin bikes on our deck and the idea is that you ride the bike to make your own cocktail," Ms Varian said.
