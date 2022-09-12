Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Wollongong Devils make big impression in 2022 Vawdon Cup on home soil

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thomas Dalton Park created history by hosting the Vawdon Cup for the first time on the weekend - and the prestigious NSW Touch competition could be coming back to the Illawarra in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.