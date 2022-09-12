Thomas Dalton Park created history by hosting the Vawdon Cup for the first time on the weekend - and the prestigious NSW Touch competition could be coming back to the Illawarra in 2023.
Ninety-six teams from across NSW descended on the region as Wollongong Touch hosted three rounds of the Cup on Friday and Sunday. The Sydney championships began in 1976, but the touch football competition had never previously been held in the Illawarra.
NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell said the event was a great success, and hinted at a potential return in the coming years.
"The way it's all progressed down here has been really positive. So when we're looking forward to 2023 and 2024, there's opportunities for it to occur again," he said.
"Wollongong is a really proactive club within the NSW Touch Association community. With the weather impacts that we've had in Sydney, there's been a lot of venues that we've lost, so there was an opportunity to take a leap of faith and reward Wollongong for all of their hard work and effort. They've played in the event in Sydney for many years, and never had a game at home.
"There's been plenty of positive comments about the condition of the field."
Host club Wollongong showed no signs of nerves as the Devils' Women's Division One, Men's Division Two and Boys Youth League teams all notched up three victories. The three sides remain unbeaten in the Vawdon Cup after five rounds.
"It's been great to see so many people here on our home ground playing touch football," Wollongong Women's Division One player Cara Zaremski said.
"We definitely would love to host this again. It's great for us to play on our home ground, but we also have great facilities."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
