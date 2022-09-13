Uncle Vic liked and admired by staff, pupils. Letters, September 14, 2022

Thank you for your article on Uncle Vic Chapman (School honours a rare teacher, Mercury, Sept 10), whom I remember fondly, from his years as principal of Gwynneville PS.
I remember, also, that he related his determination, despite little encouragement from a careers advisor, to qualify as a teacher, which he did, becoming the first Aboriginal teacher, and later, the first school principal, in NSW.
He is an artist, a knowledgeable and humane man, with a sense of humour, so was liked and admired by staff and pupils.
When our son accidentally broke a classroom window with a ball, he was firmly but quietly told by Mr Chapman to bring him a stick - a big stick, which he did, fearing the worst. Instead, the principal took the stick, and, with a wink at Paul, used it to knock out the broken glass and told him to be more careful in future. He had little taste for corporal punishment.
Barbara Cattunar, Wollongong
Indeed, we have lost a remarkable monarch of dignity, humility and character. The measure of a person is not in what family and friends say about them, but what strangers say. The comments from world leaders past or present, conservative or socialist is the same, the Queen was a woman of dignity, humility, character, poise, charm and warmth. A person who made others feel welcome. And that speaks volumes for her.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
The appalling scene of Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt, his deputy Mehreen Faruqi and many of their followers virtually celebrating the death of our former Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II, within minutes of its announcement permanently puts an end to the myth that the Greens are a "humanitarian" party.
Their behaviour since the announcement of our Queen's death - the very same monarch that they pledged allegiance to when they were sworn into Parliament - is more fitting for a university campus politics club. It reveals exactly the true nature of the people we are dealing with here. Rank ideological politics and the ability to kick someone while they're down rules supreme with these people. It is nothing short of despicable the way that Bandt and Faruqi have conducted themselves, in a way that is completely unfitting for a Member of Parliament let alone the Leader and Deputy Leader of a political party in the Australian Parliament.
Matt Eggleston, West Perth
Can't quite decide whether the Roosters-Souths game on Sunday was a good advertisement for the toughness of rugby league or a match which brought shame on the sport.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
