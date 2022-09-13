Uncle Vic liked and admired by staff, pupils. Letters, September 14, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Uncle Vic liked and admired by staff, pupils. Letters to the Editor, September 14, 2022

September 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Thank you for your article on Uncle Vic Chapman (School honours a rare teacher, Mercury, Sept 10), whom I remember fondly, from his years as principal of Gwynneville PS.

