Uncle Vic liked and admired by staff, pupils. Letters, September 14, 2022

Their behaviour since the announcement of our Queen's death - the very same monarch that they pledged allegiance to when they were sworn into Parliament - is more fitting for a university campus politics club. It reveals exactly the true nature of the people we are dealing with here. Rank ideological politics and the ability to kick someone while they're down rules supreme with these people. It is nothing short of despicable the way that Bandt and Faruqi have conducted themselves, in a way that is completely unfitting for a Member of Parliament let alone the Leader and Deputy Leader of a political party in the Australian Parliament.

