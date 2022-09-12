Trade union launches yet another attack on Shellharbour councillors

The months-long spat between some Shellharbour councillors and an Illawarra trade union is showing no signs of ending.
In the latest round of the tussle, the United Services Union attacked Shellharbour's independent councillors for voting down a proposed motion to be taken to the NSW Local Government Conference.
The motion called for a statewide council target of 5 per cent of employees being apprentices, cadets and trainees.
"The action taken by Mayor Chris Homer is extremely disappointing and has done nothing to support youth employment in Shellharbour," USU General Secretary Graeme Kelly said.
"Mayor Homer has the backing of a group of so-called independents on the council who have also turned their back other job opportunities in the area."
In response Mayor Homer noted that 6.2 per cent of council's workforce was made up of trainees apprentices and cadets.
In opposing the motion, he said he didn't think a 'one size fits all' strategy was the way to go.
"In any case, I do not believe that metropolitan and large regional councils should be placing an expectation on smaller regional and country councils to meet a particular cadet-apprentice-trainee target," Cr Homer said.
"They face different challenges when it comes to staffing, based on population and geography."
The union has been gunning for the independent Shellharbour councillors for some time.
At the recent Ward A elections, USU official Aarron Vann - whose father Gary Vann is the key USU official in the Illawarra - ran on the Labor ticket.
The union also paid for a truck-mounted billboard that displayed attack ads directed at independent candidate Kellie Marsh.
In June, the union weighed in on the council's search for a new general manager.
In March, the union again attacked the independents over a motion that looked to send red-bin waste to a Nowra facility at the potential cost of jobs at the Dunmore tip.
It was a criticism that overlooked the fact that Labor councillors voted in favour of the same motion.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
