Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Trade union launches yet another attack on Shellharbour councillors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer has responded to another attack from officials of the United Services Union. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The months-long spat between some Shellharbour councillors and an Illawarra trade union is showing no signs of ending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.