One business in the region is honoured to be a part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's final jubilee.
The Joadja Distillery had their Highland Gin gifted to the late monarch this year, which pays homage to the diversity of plants in the region.
It was commissioned in by the Government House in 2019, and the distillery was tasked with creating a dry gin that reflected the scents of NSW.
The Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley AC QC gifted a bottle to Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee, on the behalf of people of the state.
"We're obviously very honoured to have that product sent through," he said.
A bottle was sent to the late queen in a timber box crafted from a 70-year-old pine oak tree from the Government House grounds, by a Sydney-based Men's Shed.
The tree fell during the storms in 2020.
The Highland Gin incorporates traditional botanicals and natives such as strawberry gum, mountain mepper and lemon myrtle and onsite water from the distillery's spring.
Each botanical has been distilled separately to create 10 fusions, which are then blended together.
The gin was also awarded a silver medal at the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards in 2021.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
