Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Joadja Distillery reflects on their Highland Gin deemed fit for a queen

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

One business in the region is honoured to be a part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's final jubilee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.