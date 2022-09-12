A Thirroul man is working through designs of a eight-metre, solar-powered boat with the aim to circumnavigate Australia in 80 days.
Anthony Lane hopes his unique design will overcome the limitations that have held back electric boating.
While electric-powered boats do exist, the additional power required to move a boat through water has limited the uptake of electric-powered vessels.
Instead, the future of green-shipbuilding is generally thought to be achieved through the use of hydrogen, particularly over long distances where recharging is difficult.
However, Mr Lane says a unique design could reduce this, and instead turn what is currently a limitation into an advantage.
As boats move through the water their hulls displace water.
Some of the water is pushed forwards creating pressure in front of the boat and subsequently drag that the boat has to power through. This forward pressure can be seen when dolphins 'ride' in front of a boat.
However by redirecting this pressure to underneath the boat through the design of the vessel's hull, the water can assist the boat in accelerating.
"My design takes the pressure away, and replaces it with negative pressure that sucks the boat along," Mr Lane said.
In Mr Lane's estimation, this would be similar to the pressure that assists in lifting an aircraft, where air moves faster below the wing of an aircraft, rather than above, assisting in lifting the plane.
In addition, the weight of the boat, normally seen as a limitation, would assist the boat, by enabling more water to be forced underneath and behind the boat, rather than forwards and to the sides.
So far, the boat is still in the design stage, with an eight metre and five metre version, but Mr Lane says a proof-of-concept will be once the boat is able to travel large distances under its own power - hence the goal to circumnavigate Australia.
"I always felt there needed to be a project or challenge to demonstrate the design."
To reach that goal, Mr Lane is crowd funding for a prototype to be built in partnership with a shipbuilder, with the hope of one day having the boats available to hire as pleasure craft on Lake Illawarra.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.