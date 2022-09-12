Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul boat builder has plans for electric boating breakthrough

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:02am
Anthony Lane is working on the design of a solar powered boat that could circumnavigate Australia. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A Thirroul man is working through designs of a eight-metre, solar-powered boat with the aim to circumnavigate Australia in 80 days.

