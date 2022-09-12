The sights of Wollongong and the Illawarra will be shown on screens across the world in a new advert from car manufacturer SKODA.
The advert features the SKODA Karoq driving over the Sea Cliff Bridge and around the Illawarra's roads before making its way through the streets of Wollongong.
The Illawarra looks at its best with the sun shining and blue skies as far as the eyes can see.
The video is part of SKODA's partnership with Wollongong 2022 and the organising committee for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
The manufacturer is providing 58 vehicles for the official race convoy - 50 KODA Karoq Styles, and eight KODA Karoq Sportlines.
SKODA Australia Director Michael Irmer said the company was proud to support the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and praised Wollongong for it's innovation.
"For SKODA Australia this international event is not merely a branding opportunity. Cycling suffuses SKODA's DNA, from its very origin as manufacturer of bicycles in 1895 to 2022 where SKODA provides customers with purpose designed bike accessories and in-built safety systems to better detect the presence of those on two wheels."
"We can't wait to see the UCI Road World Championships take place in Wollongong, Australia, the only UCI Bike City in the southern hemisphere and a city that values innovation and lifestyle as we do at SKODA."
Wollongong 2022 chair Dean Dalla Valle said more than 300 million viewers will watch the race across the world. The vehicles will be driven by the National Federations, the Race Director Scott Sunderland and other officials and support crew during the event.
