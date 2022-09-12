Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

L-plater allegedly blows three times legal limit at Barrack Heights

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-plater allegedly blows three times legal limit at Barrack Heights

An L-plater has been charged after he allegedly blew three times the legal alcohol limit at Barrack Heights during a high visibility drug-driving operation over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.