L-plater allegedly blows three times legal limit at Barrack Heights

An L-plater has been charged after he allegedly blew three times the legal alcohol limit at Barrack Heights during a high visibility drug-driving operation over the weekend.
The 25-year-old man caught the attention of officers after he was allegedly driving dangerously on Carrington Drive, Barrack Heights shortly after midnight on Friday, September 9.
Officers pulled him over before they tested the driver, to which he allegedly returned a positive breath test.
The man was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra police station, where he underwent further testing, and returned a positive reading of 0.155 - more than three times the legal limit.
He has since been charged with high-range PCA and learner not accompanied by a driver.
The man is due to front Kiama Local Court on Monday, December 5.
He was caught as part of Operation Fume, where police across the southern region charged 24 people with drink driving-related offences over the weekend.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
