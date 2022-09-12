Prof Justin Yerbury to get keys to the city

"Wollongong's equivalent of Stephen Hawking" will be given the keys to the city of Wollongong.
Those words of Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery were used to describe Professor Justin Yerbury, a molecular biologist who is researching motor neuron disease - he himself was diagnosed with MND in 2016.
At Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, Cr Bradbery moved a Lord Mayoral motion that council bestow the keys to the city upon Prof Yerbury.
"The research undertaken by Prof Yerbury and his team has implications for the well-being and future health outcomes for humanity," Cr Bradbery's motion stated.
"Prof Yerbury's scientific achievements, his inspiration and advocacy for those with disabilities and his tenacity of spirit, in spite of his own physical disabilities, make him a worthy recipient of the keys to the city."
At Monday night's meeting, Cr Bradbery praised Prof Yerbury's "inspiration and advocacy for those with disabilities and his tenacity of spirit in spite of his own physical disability".
"I recommend the motion to council that we award the keys to the city to this remarkable human being," Cr Bradbery said.
Cr Tania Brown and Cr Mithra Cox spoke in favour of Cr Bradbery's motion.
"There have been multiple occasions where he has contacted council to advocate on behalf of people with a disability," Cr Cox said.
"It's somewhat fitting that the keys of the city implies some sort of access to the city. In giving recognition for these sorts of awards it is a symbolic thing but it's also a moment to stop and listen to what is significant and important.
"It's very often the case that, until you're living with this disability you've got no idea the various problems all day every day that people face. My partner was in a wheelchair for a period of three months and it was extraordinary how limiting it was."
Cr Bradbery's motion was passed unanimously.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.