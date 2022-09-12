Two men charged after police officer injured at Kanahooka

Police have charged two men following an incident in Kanahooka on Monday that left a police officer with multiple fractures.
The 41-year-old detective senior constable sustained wrist, collarbone and rib fractures after he was knocked to the ground while trying to stop two riders on unregistered trail bikes on Kanahooka Road about 2.40pm.
One of the riders allegedly rode the motorcycle towards the officer, hitting him in the back.
He fell to the ground and the motorcycle landed on top of him.
The 29-year-old rider, Maxwell Pagett, was arrested at the scene.
The second rider, 28-year-old Matthew Nobrega, allegedly fled the scene on foot but was arrested in the backyard of a nearby home a short time later.
Pagett was subsequently charged with driving while disqualified, driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, using a number plate not correctly fixed, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assaulting a police officer, causing actual bodily harm.
Nobrega was charged with driving while disqualified, driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle and using a number plate not correctly fixed.
Both men were refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Nobrega's matter was adjourned to Wednesday for a bail application, while Pagett will face court next week.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
