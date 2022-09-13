The Illawarra Academy of Sport has announced that former chief executive of the Illawarra Aboriginal Land Council, Paul Knight will be the organisation's new president, taking over from the outgoing John Wells.
In a landmark move, Knight will become the first Aboriginal president for the IAS.
Knight was also a former president of the Illawarra Triahlon Club.
Read more: White Eagles win first women's trophy
Knight will take over from Wells, who decided not to re-nominate for the position following five years as head of the organisation, but he will remain on the IAS board.
Following the decision, Knight told the Mercury he was honoured to be the new leader of the organisation.
"I partly don't know what to say I've been a bit flabbergasted by the whole thing," he said.
"It's such a privilege and I've got big shoes to fill but it's definitely an honour."
Knight said he was proud to be the first Aboriginal president of the IAS.
"I think it's symbolic of the changes we are going through as a nation," he said.
"Aboriginal people are now taking on more leadership roles within communities.
"There's challenges with the depth and capacity of the Aboriginal community and I think we can inspire young people and people in other communities to step up and take on these roles that may traditionally have been seen as outside of the typical Aboriginal community roles.
"I think if we can do that then it will be better for everybody," he said.
The IAS have recognised Wells' contribution as president and long term director of the IAS over 24 years by awarding him life membership.
Wells will continue to be involved and support young people and their sporting pursuits as the community representative for the Shoalhaven region.
Knight added that he hopes to add his own footprint to the role.
"We're going to be focusing on some of the governmental strategies looking forward," he said.
"There has been some challenging times for the organisation with COVID and just coming out of that [we want to know] what do we look like and what are we aiming for?
"One of the things I'm really keen to explore and promote is a stronger relationship with the community.
"In particular, looking at the business community and how we can build leaders from our athletes in the region working in collaboration.
"So we're looking at bringing on a few more sponsors and try and ramp up the leadership offering that we have for young athletes in the region.
"It's really good what we do now, it doesn't need that much more but I think the more we can support those athletes the better," Knight said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.