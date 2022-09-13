Illawarra Mercury
Paul Knight announced as first ever Aboriginal president for the Illawarra Academy of Sport

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:29am, first published 2:30am
The outgoing John Wells (left) with the new IAS president Paul Knight. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Academy of Sport has announced that former chief executive of the Illawarra Aboriginal Land Council, Paul Knight will be the organisation's new president, taking over from the outgoing John Wells.

