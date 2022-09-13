Mount Ousley Road lane closed after truck crash

One of two northbound lanes on Mount Ousley has closed after a truck ran off the road on Monday morning.
The crash happened about 9.30am, at the roundabout intersection with Gaynor Road.
Paramedics attended and assessed a man in his 40s, but he did not require transport to hospital.
Police are also in attendance.
The Transport Management Centre advises motorists in the area to exercise caution and slow down.
