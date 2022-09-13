Illawarra's elective surgery wait list nears 7000

With almost 99,000 patients across NSW on the elective surgery waiting list, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged hospitals to continue performing surgeries on the September 22 public holiday.
According to the latest data, 98,625 people were on the state's surgery waiting list at the end of June. In the Illawarra Shoalhaven, 6883 people were waiting, up 14 per cent from a year ago.
Ms Hazzard noted surgical activity had been significantly affected by the pandemic and said NSW Health was working hard to ensure people received procedures they needed as soon as possible.
"Obviously many of us feel great sadness following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but ... it is my role to ensure our hospitals continue to perform necessary activity where possible, while also respecting the protocols that have been put in place to mark this special day," he said.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Executive Director of Clinical Operations Margaret Martin said the district was working hard to make sure patients received their elective surgeries as soon as possible.
She also highlighted that nearly 1000 extra elective surgeries had been performed in the district compared the the previous quarter.
"In total, 3,183 elective surgeries were performed across the District from April to June 2022," she said.
"Almost all urgent elective surgery (99.6 per cent) was performed on time.
"Pleasingly, despite the incredible pressure on the system, 940 more procedures were undertaken in April to June 2022 compared with the previous quarter (January to March 2022) and the District continues to work closely with our local private hospital partners to maximise the opportunities for patients to receive their surgery."
"As always, patients due to receive non-urgent elective surgery who have been impacted by delays are encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they can be clinically reviewed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
