The NSW Combined High Schools State Titles, held last weekend, always bring out some top results.
School age athletes go through a long process to compete in these titles and is one of the very few titles that have an elimination process.
Athletes compete at their own school level first, and then have to survive zone before progressing to regionals.
The heat is on then, with only two athletes per event advancing to the major meet of the state titles, an event that brings together the very best from high schools across the state.
Preparing athletes for these titles is also a major task with coaches having to monitor progress for each round.
This year, Blue Stars athletes performed extremely well, with the older members really showing their class and this seasons year members showing they will have great summer season.
There was none better than the performance of hurdler/sprinter Ashlyn Adams.
Performing pain and injury free, Adams bid farewell to her final year of schooling in fine style.
Adams took out the hurdles before finishing third in the 100-metres and fourth in the 200-metre final - producing personal bests in each.
Sprinter Brodie McCulksey also ran well in her average bracket, while 400/800-metre runner Charley McGrath took seconds off her personal best, making the final of the 800m.
Another to record a personal best was all-rounder Morgan Simon, who broke her best time in the walk.
Many of club members really showed they are on track for a great summer.
Javelin thrower Charlotte Smith was unlucky with only centimetres separating third to sixth, however, she too will show improvement as the season progresses.
Well done everyone, to make state is a great achievement.
Now, bring on All Schools which brings together athletes attending all secondary schools and is the showcase of school- aged athletes.
Blue Stars senior athletes are now putting back into the sport by doing their coaches exams.
To help out the juniors, athletes like star jumper Corey Williams are willing to assist young athletes to move forward in the sport.
Williams can help junior athletes in sprints, high and long jump, and it is expected that more will join this list to give juniors a great opportunity of being coached properly in the disciplines they enjoy.
For more information, please call 0409 307 325 or visit the club's website.
Summer is near and spikes are rolling out.
Little As members aged 10 to 17 are encouraged to become dual registered members by registering first with the Little As club and then, from September 26, go into the Athletics NSW portal, go to the membership option and scroll down to South Coast region before selecting Illawarra Blue Stars.
The Blue Stars would love to have you become a member of the oldest club on the coast.
