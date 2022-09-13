There is a buzz in the European camps in anticipation for the upcoming UCI World Championships in Wollongong as teams make their way halfway across the globe to compete on our shores in under a week.
Accompanying the main Australian hope Michael Matthews for the elite men's road race in Wollongong will be Frenchman and defending UCI champion Julian Alaphilippe and Belgian Wout Van Aert, both who are in good form.
Cycling expert Michael Tomalaris, who was the Tour de France expert for SBS for 34 years and who will be leading Stan Sports' coverage for the Wollongong event, told the Mercury that he was hearing that riders were excited about making their way to Australia, but it would not be easy for them.
"From what I'm hearing a lot of the European riders are really excited to come to Australia," he said.
"But with the world tour program so busy, some of the high profile riders are finding it awkward [to get to Wollongong].
"The world titles, especially for the men's, is positioned in between the tour of Spain, which was completed in Madrid on Sunday and the tour of Lombardia in October.
"They've also got to travel around 30 hours on a plane and they will lose about three days in travel for the world's and then they've got to travel back, but the rainbow jersey is very prestigious and the riders that come over here want it more than anything," he said.
Tomalaris added that the fact that the men's road race is just one day would prove to be different to an event like the Tour de France, which is held over a couple of weeks.
"There's no guarantee that they [the overseas riders] are going to win because it's a one day event," he said.
"It's a bit of a lottery, it's not like a grand tour where it's held over three weeks and you can find form in that three weeks.
"Chasing that rainbow jersey is somewhat of a lottery," Tomalaris said.
Tomalaris said Wollongong should embrace the opportunity to see the likes of Alaphilippe and Van Aert on our shores as it was a phenomenal, once in a lifetime event.
With many of the overseas riders facing length trips to Wollongong and the defending champion Alaphilippe suffering a serious fall during a crash in stage 11 of La Vuelta, where he suffered a dislocated shoulder, he said Matthews could well be in with a shot of winning the event on home soil.
"I think home ground advantage could definitely suit Matthews," he said.
"He is familiar with Wollongong, but it is a very tough course.
"I've actually ridden that one kilometre climb up Mt Pleasant and it's brutal, I can't believe that the riders will do that hill 12 times."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
