The international cycling event starting later this week has garnered a mixed reaction from the Illawarra residents.
While some businesses have extended their opening hours to cater to the 2022 UCI Road World Championships crowd, others are finding it hard to even open their doors during the race week.
His Boy Elroy Manager, Lachlan Stevens, said the eatery is looking forward to hosting spectators even if that means extending their trading hours.
The popular burger joint will also have a food truck stationed at Lang Park where most of the cycling action is expected to take place.
"The food truck will be there from 8am to 6pm on the race days," Mr Stevens said.
Located right by the race course, Pepe's On The Beach is another business all set to host UCI spectators from as early as 7am.
In addition to extended trading hours, the beach bar will also be hosting the Spinfest afterparty and the UCI Wollongong 2022 closing party.
While eateries and bars are expected to experience a boom in their sales, some businesses are losing out an entire week of income.
Keiraville Newsagency owner Christine Archer will have to close her shop on Gipps Road owing to her area being included in the race track.
The event comes at a cost for Ms Archer as she will not be making any money during the week.
Here's a list of some local businesses that will be closed or operating to a limited schedule:
Businesses that will be extending their opening hours:
