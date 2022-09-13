Four buses will be axed during the UCI Road World Championships race week due in part to road closures.
Dion's Buses 91 service, which runs between Austinmer and the city via Bellambi and the Bulli coast, will be dropped for that week.
The same goes for Premier Illawarra's No6 bus that runs between Wollongong and Mt Pleasant.
Also, UOW shuttles 9 and 9N that link the campus and North Wollongong will be parked for the week.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said these buses "will not operate due to overlapping with the cycle race course and minimum university attendance".
"More service changes will be required during the Helensburgh remote start and Mt Keira Loop race hours on Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25. For more information, go to Transport.info."
Other buses will still be on the road but their routes and timetables will change.
"Commuters are encouraged to use Trip Planner for up-to-date timetable information to plan their individual journeys," she said.
"Most buses will maintain the same service frequency on weekdays."
Also, there will be a trio of free shuttle buses running during race week, which will between them cover much the same area as the Gong Shuttle.
They will also run to the weekday timetable on weekends - a greater frequency than the Gong Shuttle.
The frequency of trains will get a boost too. Train services will operate approximately every hour between Waterfall and Kiama, and every hour between Waterfall and Dapto from 5.50am to 5.50pm.
Services will operate every 30 minutes between Wollongong and Waterfall from 6am to 8.30pm, and from Wollongong to Dapto from 8am to 7pm.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
