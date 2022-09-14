Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Come on Wollongong, you can do better. Letters to the Editor, September 15, 2022

September 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come on Wollongong, you can do better. Letters, September 15, 2022

As an ex racing cyclist in the UK and Europe, it is very disappointing to see the difference in attitude to cyclists in the respective regions of the world. In other areas cyclists are respected for their athletic endeavours, whereas in this region I have experienced disregard and in some instances total aggression when riding to work on bike paths. Glass bottles have been hurled from passing vehicles with what could be fatal consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.