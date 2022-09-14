Come on Wollongong, you can do better. Letters, September 15, 2022

Why is it that the section of Memorial Drive between Bellambi Lane and North Wollongong has no sound barriers but the newer sections of road to the north and south do? It was built in 1992 when I am sure there was far less traffic. Wollongong coal has opened its gates once more and the coal trucks thunder along Memorial Drive with nothing more than a Colorbond fence to keep the noise down. Residents to the north have no coal trucks yet were afforded sound barriers during the extension of the expressway.