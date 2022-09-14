Come on Wollongong, you can do better. Letters, September 15, 2022

As an ex racing cyclist in the UK and Europe, it is very disappointing to see the difference in attitude to cyclists in the respective regions of the world. In other areas cyclists are respected for their athletic endeavours, whereas in this region I have experienced disregard and in some instances total aggression when riding to work on bike paths. Glass bottles have been hurled from passing vehicles with what could be fatal consequences.
I actually feel sorry for the great efforts of organisers of the coming World Championships and the competitors themselves because elements of the local population seem determined to complain about any slight inconvenience to their everyday lives, while there are hundreds of cities around the world that would love to accommodate the event. Maybe some citizens of Wollongong need to join the real world. "Attitude is everything so have a good one!" Come on Wollongong, you can do better!
Lawrie Moody, Oak Flats
After watching the elimination final between the Roosters and the Rabbitohs last Sunday I was scratching my head thinking what the hell was that. First the minute's silence when a couple of morons yelling out in the crowd was disrespectful to say the least. Now we have Latrell Mitchell having a sook because the Roosters fans are booing him.
He has a short memory, you can't break Joey Manu's cheekbone and eye socket and think everything is forgotten. Mitchell also standing there twisting and turning his neck around just like when he was playing for the NSW Blues refusing to sing the national anthem along with some other names I won't mention.
Souths coach Jason Demetriou can let his thugs dish it out but then cries out to referee Ashley Klein. How can Thomas Burgess stay on the field after smacking James Tedesco across the jaw; no sin bin but he should have been sent off after ending Teddy's day. Souths didn't come to play football, it was thuggery on their behalf.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
Why is it that the section of Memorial Drive between Bellambi Lane and North Wollongong has no sound barriers but the newer sections of road to the north and south do? It was built in 1992 when I am sure there was far less traffic. Wollongong coal has opened its gates once more and the coal trucks thunder along Memorial Drive with nothing more than a Colorbond fence to keep the noise down. Residents to the north have no coal trucks yet were afforded sound barriers during the extension of the expressway.
For 30 years that little green Colorbond fence has stood shielding us from the sounds of roadway. It was once a hum but now it is a roar. For 30 years that little green fence did the trick but it's time for an upgrade.
Mathew Craig, Corrimal
