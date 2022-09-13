A man who was busted stealing from a Shellharbour shopping centre twice last month despite being banned from entering the complex has been spared time behind bars.
Jacob John Stringer, 32, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny, drug possession, and entering a prescribed premises without excuse.
Court documents revealed the Warrawong resident allegedly stole around $300 worth of skin care items from Priceline and was granted strict bail on July 29, under the condition he not enter Stockland Shellharbour shopping centre.
But a little over a week later, Stringer did exactly that, with CCTV capturing him standing in front of a bracelet stand at Mimco.
The store manager told police they noticed him, but when they sought assistance from a colleague, he had taken off with $899 worth of items.
Ten days later, Stringer entered the complex again, this time with CCTV showing him leaving with two boxes of knife block sets.
On August 22, police attended Stringer's address but couldn't locate him. Shortly after, they found him running across a nearby soccer field, where they chased and arrested him.
The court heard he had remained behind bars since then.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer Johnathon Kearney told the court Stringer had maintained a relatively clean criminal record until 2019 when he developed an ice addiction after his mother died of cancer.
In sentencing, Magistrate Claire Girotto said Stringer's stealing crimes were aggravated by the fact was on bail, and urged him to treat his drug addiction.
"What I need to address is the safety of the community ... the addiction you have is something you need to sort out," Magistrate Girotto said.
Stringer declared in court that he "will never go back to using".
He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, to be served in the community, and was ordered to accept supervision of community corrections and participate in any rehabilitation required.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
