A magistrate has told a man his alleged dangerous driving could have "killed somebody" after he led police on a high-speed chase through Windang over the weekend.
Nicholas Coelho, 34, appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail on Tuesday after he was refused bail.
Police allege Coelho was driving 160km/h in an 80 zone in a hire car.
It's alleged the pursuit started after officers spotted Coelho behind the wheel of a white Toyota Corolla hire car at Windang about 9:40pm on Saturday, September 10.
After Coelho allegedly took a sudden, sharp turn into Boronia Avenue without indicating, police activated their lights and attempted to stop him.
The chase continued onto Waratah Street and Coelho allegedly started driving with his hazard lights on before he mounted a footpath.
He allegedly continued driving along the nature strip for about 20 metres before returning to the road, where he was reportedly travelling at 160km/h in an 80 zone.
Police terminated the chase, but shortly after they spotted the Toyota again at King St, Warrawong, again driving with hazard lights on.
He was allegedly driving in excess of 140km/hr in a 60 zone, and police deemed his driving too dangerous to start another chase.
Coelho was arrested at his Berkeley home on Monday after police saw him backing out of the driveway in the hire car, before he tried to run back inside to avoid police.
He was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra police station where he allegedly told officers his mother hired the car from Hertz Unanderra, and that he crashed it after he drove up a street in Lake Heights when police stopped following him.
According to police facts, the front of the car was damaged.
Read more: Cyclist injured in crash at Mount Keira
Coelho also allegedly told police he didn't remember the details of the chase as he had consumed alcohol and drugs and added the reason he didn't stop was because he scared to go back to jail.
He has since been charged with police pursuit not stop drive dangerously, exceeding speed of 45km/h and negligent driving, and no formal pleas were entered in court on Tuesday.
Lawyer Stewart Holt argued Coelho could have been placed under strict bail conditions, including complying with a curfew, and said he was already supervised by community corrections as part of his intensive corrections order.
However Magistrate Robert Walker noted Coelho's criminal history included violent offences, and if he was found guilty of the offence before the court, a custodial sentence would be likely.
"It's a very serious offence ... it could have killed somebody," Magistrate Walker said.
Bail was denied and the matter will return to court on September 27.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.