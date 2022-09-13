Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

The Debate: Who will claim 2022 UCI World Championships glory in Wollongong?

Joshua Bartlett
Jordan Warren
By Joshua Bartlett, and Jordan Warren
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belgium's Wout Van Aert is among the favourites to prevail at the UCI Road World Championships. Picture by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss who is in the running to be crowned champions at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.