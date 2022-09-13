Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss who is in the running to be crowned champions at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
BARTLETT: Well, Jordan, UCI Road World Championships are just days away from getting under way here in the Illawarra. It's been one of a heck of a lead-up, but the action will start on Sunday.
The championships attract some of the best cycling talent from across the globe, who have started to descend upon Wollongong this week. Mate, you've had a good chance to run your eye over the list of competitors. Who has caught your attention, and why?
WARREN: The world's are upon us Josh and it's time for everyone to get excited with 11 different races held over an eight day festival in Wollongong.
I think the obvious (and most popular) choice for me would be Australian Michael Matthews. Some may say that I am thinking with my heart rather than my head, but home ground advantage may work in his favour.
Matthews has had Australian UCI World Championship experience, taking home the U-23 world title in the Geelong edition in 2010?
He has been picked because he is most suitable for the tough, hilly course that Wollongong will be and he is in relatively good form.
Outside of Matthews there is an array of overseas talent heading our way, including defending champion and current rainbow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe.
The reason why I think Alaphilippe might struggle is the fact that he suffered a horrific crash just recently on Stage 11 of La Vuelta. The Frenchman avoided any broken bones but he did sustain a dislocated shoulder and would have picked up a few bruises for his trouble.
I'd say that would have shaken him up a bit and if there was any time for Matthews to get the better of him, it would be now.
Another obvious candidate would be Belgian Wout Van Aert, who just finished second at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal and said post-race that he was confident in himself and his team to get the job done in Australia.
Do you think I've picked the right favourites there Josh, or is there someone else that has caught your eye in the men's road race?
BARTLETT: Matthews is definitely a good shout. There's been a fair bit of controversy surrounding the Australian selectors' decision not to pick the highly-touted Caleb Ewan, but I think Matthews is a really good chance to show why they've shown faith in him.
One competitor who I think may have slightly flown under the radar is Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who announced his championship intentions by winning the Vuelta a Espana over the weekend. It was Evenepoel's first Grand Tour victory, and I'm sure he will want to keep that momentum rolling into Wollongong.
Switching our attention slightly here, who do you think is among the leading candidates in the women's? I can't look past Grace Brown. I know it's obvious to shout out an Aussie, but Brown won Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham recently and is getting a really impressive resume together.
Brown test run the Illawarra course recently, giving it her tick of approval. I think that experience will also put her in good stead for the championships. How about you, Jordan? Any other standouts?
WARREN: Again it's hard to go past an Australian here with Grace Brown apart of that all-conquering Games team.
For me it's hard to go past last year's runner up, Marlen Reusser from Switzerland. She is currently experiencing a good run of form after beating fellow world's competitor Ellen van Dijk, who is also another contender for Wollongong, to take out the European Championships just last month.
I think the fact the Brown is on her home ground and the fact that she has had experience testing out the course will hold her in good stead.
The hilly terrain of the course may prove tough for the foreign riders, however they are top professionals and may make a fool out of me for having that assumption.
Either way, it's sure to be stellar competition in all divisions.
So, Josh, looking at the bigger picture. This is road cycling's premier championships, and it's right here on our doorstep. What does it mean for Wollongong to host an event of this magnitude?
BARTLETT: I think it's massive. We were discussing this very topic in the office the other day, and we both believe this is the equivalent of the FIFA World Cup for football fans. Or the ICC World Cup for the cricket fans out there.
Whether you enjoy cycling or not, the championships is set to bring a huge amount of competitors, their support crew and even more fans to the area. In that sense, it's going to be a huge boon for local tourism and the economy.
However, of course, not everybody is happy about this event coming to town. There's been plenty of negative comments online about the impact that the competition will have on traffic, while many local businesses have expressed concerns over the likely financial loss that they will cop during the event.
I can definitely see both sides of the argument, however, I think we've got to remember that the championships run for just over a week. It's not going to be an ongoing disruption, and there's plenty of upside to Wollongong being put on the international cycling map.
What do you think, mate? Can you see the championships being a great success?
WARREN: Whether you're a cycling fan or not, I think it's important that everyone in Wollongong embraces this event.
It is in the top five sporting events on the sporting calendar with hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.
People should be looking at this as an opportunity, not a hindrance. When the event is over we will only be able to remember it because it is a relatively short event that will most likely never reach Wollongong again in our lifetimes.
Like a FIFA World Cup, the event is globally recognised and people are glued to the screen overseas watching their superstar riders.
But let's buckle in mate because for the next couple of weeks we are in for a wild ride so let's enjoy it.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
