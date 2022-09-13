Bellambi woman caught meth-driving said she 'took it at a party'

A 50-year-old Bellambi woman who was caught driving with meth and cannabis in her system has told a court she took the drugs at a party the weekend prior.
Michelle Lawrence was driving a grey Audi A3 along Gladstone Street, Bellambi on a Tuesday morning in April earlier this year when police pulled her over for a random breath test.
While she tested negative to a breath test, Lawrence tested positive to having methyl-amphetamine and cannabis in her blood when police conducted an oral fluid test.
Lawrence was taken to Wollongong police station for further testing, which confirmed the earlier positive reading.
At the time, court documents say Lawrence told police that she hadn't taken the drugs but "was around someone who did".
However in court, Lawrence fessed up to the crime and told the magistrate she had "consumed those drugs at a party" on the Friday prior to returning the positive test.
Magistrate Robert Walker reminded Lawrence drugs can stay in the system for weeks.
"You can't drive for weeks after you take drugs," Magistrate Walker said.
"How are you going to carry on with your life smoking dope? You could have a stroke if you don't watch yourself."
Lawrence pleaded guilty to one count of driving with illicit drug present in blood, and was fined $500.
Magistrate Walker also disqualified her from driving for six months.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.