After nearly eight years spent in detention, Kurdish refugee Farhad Bandesh dreamed of making the first ever Kurdish arak and gin in Australia.
Refugee advocate and former Socceroo Craig Foster said the distilling and wine-making process for Mr Bandesh, who had made wine in Iran before fleeing to Australia, helped him begin the transition from detention to life in the community.
"He threw himself into that pursuit every day," Mr Foster said. "That was part of his rehabilitation, finding his place in Australia, finding out who he is not in a cage and creating his identity."
Along with Jenell Quinsee, Mr Bandesh established Bandesh Wine and Spirits, sourcing grapes from the Yarra Valley in Victoria. But, having lost seven and a half years of life to detention between the ages of 32 and 40, Mr Bandesh needed assistance with the art of creating a contemporary online business, with a website and digital marketing.
"'[Refugees] have lost ten years of their lives, ten years of education, ten years of work experience and ten years of family life," Mr Foster said. "It's difficult for Australians to really conceptualise that, so they need every single support that we can give them."
Mr Foster, who become a close friend of Mr Bandesh while sharing his experience during detention as a way to highlight the plight of refugees in detention in Australia and Manus Island, reached out to his networks to see if someone could help out.
Tony Jose, Wollongong-based founder of digital marketing agency Webyroo, responded to the call.
"I've been in Wollongong for more than 12 years and have volunteered at [refugee organisation] SCARF, and I've had the desire to contribute and help wherever I can," Mr Jose said.
"I came across a social media post that Craig had put out and I reached out to him and said, 'I'm happy to help.'"
Mr Jose said having lived in India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Australia, he had been welcomed into different countries and wanted to show that same welcome to others.
"We've been part of societies and cultures where we have been welcomed in and we have contributed," he said.
"When you're coming into a new space, you're an outsider. We know what that means personally, and even so much harder for a refugee."
Mr Jose, along with his team including Sharan Grandigae, Rashida Tayabali and Abhisarika Das, built a website, set up an online store and showcased Farhad's story along with the Kurdish arak, gin as well as wines including the 'Game Over' Cabernet Sauvignon and 'Time to Fly' Shiraz.
Mr Foster said the work that Webyroo had done - all pro-bono - would signal that refugees have a place in Australian society, even after years locked up.
"What Tony has done as a regional, small business here in the Illawarra is take action and spend his time and resources to support someone who's in desperate need," he said.
"It makes a huge difference in that person's life and also is creating a truly inclusive society."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.