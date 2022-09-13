A cyclist competing in a national championship event has been flown to hospital after a crash at Mount Keira on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered a head injury in a crash that occurred about 1.35pm near the intersection of Harry Graham Drive and Mount Keira Road.
She was flown to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"Cycling accidents always present a risk of significant injury and this patient has suffered a pretty serious head injury despite wearing a helmet," NSW Ambulance Inspector Matt Sterling said.
"Paramedics treated her by applying neck, spinal and pelvic precautions to prepare her for airlift to hospital.
"This incident is a timely reminder that helmets save lives and reduce the risk of traumatic injuries."
The woman was competing in the AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Championships.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
