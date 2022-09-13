Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Cyclist injured in crash at Mount Keira

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:22am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cyclist competing in a national championship event has been flown to hospital after a crash at Mount Keira on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.