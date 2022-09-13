Cyclist injured in crash at Mount Keira

The ambulance helicopter has been dispatched after a cyclist suffered a head injury in a crash at Mount Keira on Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedics are treating a woman in her 50s following the crash, which occurred about 1.35pm on Harry Graham Drive.
Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and the Toll Rescue Helicopter have been sent to the scene.
It is understood the cyclist was competing in the AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Championships.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
