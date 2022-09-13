There were plenty of smiles and lots of great talent on display when AFL South Coast hosted its annual grand final day at Hollymount Park on Sunday.
One week after the SCAFL seniors' deciders took place, it was the juniors who took centre stage in Woonona, with boys and girls aged from under 11s through to under 17s competing in a number of grand finals.
Kiama were declared under 11 girls premiers, while Shellharbour won the under 11s mixed trophy on Sunday. The Power also prevailed in both of the under 13s girls and mixed grand finals.
In the under 15s, Figtree won the girls title following a comprehensive 57-point win over the Tigers, while the boys grand final was claimed by Albion Park Crows after beating the Tigers by 41 points.
The under 17s girls premiership went to the Kangaroos after they downed the Tigers by 32 points, and Shellharbour won the under 17s boys title after edging out Kiama by 10 points.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
