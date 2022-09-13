Pavement, indie darlings from the 1990s, are back and headed to Thirroul

The iconic 1990s indie band Pavement is heading to Wollongong.
On the back of the 30th anniversary of the debut album Slanted and Enchanted, the band is touring Australia.
It's a short run of just six shows, with a March 1 show at Thirroul the only non-capital city stop.
The band - made up of Stephen Malkmus, Scott 'Spiral Stairs' Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West - will also perform at Hobart's MONA FOMA while in the country.
In their decade-long early career, Pavement released five era-defining albums - Slanted And Enchanted (1992), Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994), Wowee Zowee (1995), Brighten The Corners (1997) and Terror Twilight (1999) - before disbanding in 1999.
Since then there have been various compilation releases featuring b-sides, unearthed recordings and live tracks.
Tickets for Pavement's March 1 show at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul go on sale September 21.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
