Police are urging Wollongong residents to take steps to protect their cars after concerns about vehicle thefts around roads included in the UCI Road World Championships clearways.
The call comes after a number of thefts were reported by the Illawarra Mercury including a bike being stolen in Woonona in broad daylight, and several reports of robberies, vehicle break ins and theft.
With 2022 UCI Road World Championships kicking off on September 17, road closures will mean people will have to park their vehicles at random spots and traverse the rest of the path on foot or on public transport.
A Woonona resident, Julia*, said the risk of leaving the car in an unknown street, unattended was a worrying factor for her.
"My ex-partner lives in Towradgi and to get to my place in Woonona, he would have to park at a random street and then walk the rest of the way, we cannot take the risk," she said.
"I get that the event is great for the economy but it comes at the expense of my wages, how will I pay for rent and groceries?" she said
Julia, who has previously had her car burned down, now parks her car under camera surveillance and light.
"My ex-partner and his car will have to remain locked up during the entirety of the event, he cannot take the car out and leave it where it is not safe", she said, "we are in no financial position to afford insurance."
"The road closures make it impossible for people to access some areas for several hours at a stretch"' he said "Where are they expected to park and access their vehicles within a reasonable walking distance that is also safe?"
Mark said he has been frustrated by the number of times the road closure times have been revised and believes the situation might be more chaotic than is let on.
"We are expecting more closures at the time again as communication and consultation have been non-existent," he said.
The spokesperson urged car owners to remove all valuable property and personal documentation from their vehicles.
*Names in the story have been changed
