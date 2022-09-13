Despite record low unemployment, people with a disability in Australia are chronically underemployed.
With the latest unemployment figures at 3.4 per cent, the unemployment rate of working-age people with a disability is more than twice that, at 10.3 per cent according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
According to Shell Cove early childhood educator Shanae Shepherd, addressing that gap is support.
Ms Shepherd, who has an intellectual disability, always wanted to work with children, even during high school, and completed internships in the sector while at school.
But, despite having a Certificate III, after finishing high school Ms Shepherd ended up working at McDonalds, rather than helping to fill the ranks of the childcare sector, an industry crying out for more workers.
"I wanted to go back into the childcare industry because I missed it," she said.
With the assistance of an employment services provider atWork, Ms Shepherd was able to find a role with Good Start Early Learning Shell Cove where she has recently moved from casual to permanent employment.
What has enabled her to thrive in this environment is the support from her employer, atWork and her family, Ms Shepherd said.
"Having that extra support where they check in to see how I'm going [has made a difference]."
This was particularly the case during the interview process, where a support worker was able to help Ms Shepherd manage stress.
Following the federal jobs and skills summit, Treasurer Jim Chalmers committed to closing the employment gap for people with a disability.
The federal government has committed $3 million to that end, with the disability employment rate increasing in recent years and Australia one of the worst performers among developed countries.
Ms Shepherd's employer, Susy Morales - centre manager at Good Start Shell Cove - said that it was vital to ensure people of all abilities could contribute.
"So long as they are able to take on the role, it's important to encourage people into our workforce," she said.
Ms Morales said that having Ms Shepherd on staff was benefiting not only the children she works with.
"Everyone loves working with her, she's always checking in on everyone. If they're sick, she'll message them and wish to feel better. She's a good person to have around."
Having been recently made permanent, Ms Shepherd said she's keen to continue working in her current role, but hopes one day to establish a centre of her own.
"I've always wanted to work with kids, so eventually, I'd like to run my own childcare centre. That's my long term goal."
