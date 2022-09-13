Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shell Cove child care worker says support key to disability jobs goal

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early childhood educator Shanae Shepherd said support is key for people with a disability to thrive in the workforce. Picture by Sylvia Liber
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.