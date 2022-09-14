Illawarra Mercury
Kiama metal fabricator Dean Michael Tuohy refused bail after threatening to kill partner

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:25am, first published 4:30am
Dean Michael Tuohy, 26, fronted Wollongong Local Court from jail on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook.

A Kiama metal fabricator has been refused bail after he allegedly threatened his partner by yelling "I'm going to kill you" before picking up scissors and telling her he would also take his own life.

