A Kiama metal fabricator has been refused bail after he allegedly threatened his partner by yelling "I'm going to kill you" before picking up scissors and telling her he would also take his own life.
Dean Michael Tuohy, 26, fronted Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail following his arrest over an alleged domestic violence assault on Monday.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Tuohy and the woman known to him got into an argument after their car broke down on the Princes Highway at Dapto last week.
The argument resulted in the woman running from the car, to which Tuohy allegedly ran after her and threw her to the ground before he started yelling at her.
Witnesses allegedly saw the incident unfold, contacted police and assisted the woman.
Tuohy allegedly continued to yell abuse at the woman, and blamed her for police being called, saying: "See what you've done, you're going to make me go to jail".
According to witnesses, Tuohy also threw a phone at the woman.
Tuohy was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police station, and an apprehended domestic violence order was served on him to not assault or threaten the woman.
He was granted bail on September 7, however, allegedly struck again less than a week later.
About 9:30pm on Monday, Tuohy and the woman came to the attention of police as an argument erupted between them at Wollongong train station.
The argument escalated when the pair arrived home, with Tuohy allegedly raising his voice.
The woman asked him to be quiet, fearing he would wake the neighbours.
But he continued to yell more and allegedly said "I'm going to kill you" and "I'll kill myself", before taking a pair of scissors and threatening to harm himself.
He allegedly told the woman he would put down the scissors if she gave him a hug, to which she complied with out of fear he would carry through with the threats.
The scissors were placed back in the drawer before the victim left the house and contacted police.
Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Tuohy.
He was charged with common assault, contravene an apprehended domestic violence order and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
No formal pleas were entered in court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Tuohy, who works in metal fabrication, feared he would lose his job as well as his rental if he was refused bail.
However Magistrate Robert Walker pointed to Tuohy's "lengthy record of domestic violence offences".
"He seems to have no idea about domestic violence," Magistrate Walker said.
"He is a dangerous person in female company ... the court has got to stand up to people who threaten women."
Magistrate Walker denied Tuohy's request for bail and adjourned the matter to September 29.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the Domestic Violence Counselling Service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
