Bulli residents have decried the redevelopment of the former Bulli Hospital and have vowed to get organised.
Residents of Hospital Road and Dumbrell Avenue have held their first meeting to express concerns about the redevelopment of the old Bulli Hospital.
The site was handed over to Landcom - the residential development arm of the NSW government - from NSW Health in May.
Landcom has signalled it will redevelop the site into affordable and sustainable housing, including terraces, townhouses and a mix of single lot sizes.
A development application is yet to be submitted, but Landcom said it expects decommission and demolition works to begin before the end of 2022.
Organiser of the meeting, Matt Castell said the gathering was not against the renewal of the site, but rather wanted to communicate local concerns as part of the process.
"I'm certainly not anti-development, I don't think anyone in the room is," he said. "A few people put their hand up saying they are developers themselves."
During the meeting residents raised a number of concerns, including the impact on parking on the already congested street and the accessibility of the finished site to local residents.
A key concern was what, if any, community benefit would flow from the project.
Bulli Hospital was originally built in 1893, following the Bulli Coal Mine Explosion in 1887.
The explosion was the worst industrial disaster in Australia at the time and the local community banded together to collect donations for a hospital.
The land for the hospital was donated by the Organ family and along with a government donation the hospital was finished in 1892.
Many of the residents in attendance at Tuesday night's meeting were concerned that the site, which was born out of community collaboration, would be sold off for profit and with minimal benefit to the local community.
Mr Castell said with this in mind, the community would investigate whether the sale could be overturned.
"Why was the land sold to begin with and can that be reversed?"
Failing this, locals hoped to ensure that the impacts of development on the community would be minimised.
"We have families that have kids on bicycles, we don't want to be suddenly hit by huge amounts of traffic," one Dumbrell Road resident said.
A Hospital Road resident said she had attended multiple accidents outside her home.
"It's already at a crisis level as far as I'm concerned."
With a committee of five selected the group plans to hold its next meeting in two weeks.
