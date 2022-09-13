Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bulli residents to push back on plans to redevelop hospital site

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents are concerned the redevelopment of the old Bulli hospital will worse current traffic conditions.

Bulli residents have decried the redevelopment of the former Bulli Hospital and have vowed to get organised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.