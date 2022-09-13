Car crash on M1 Princes Motorway at Cataract

One of the two northbound lanes on the M1 Princes Motorway is closed after a crash at Cataract on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred on the approach to Bellambi Creek.
The Transport Management Centre advises motorists to slow down and exercise caution.
It is unknown whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
There has also been a crash at the intersection of Flinders, Keira and Smith streets in the Wollongong CBD.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
