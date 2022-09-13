KICKOFF: NRLW talent pool runs deep if clubs know where to look

One of the frustrating things for those actually involved with the NRLW is that so often people with very little knowledge of its inner workings claim to know what's best for it.
For players in particular, it can be infuriating given how often they're trotted out by the brass to express even more gratitude for things they've rightfully earned.
A lot of it can be well-meaning. A persistent question in that category goes to the depth of the women's elite playing ranks, specifically: are there enough players to meet the demands of expansion?
It's a tired one but, at a cursory glance, it's understandable. The formation and growth of the elite women's competition has been somewhat non-linear.
Initially, at least as far as NSW clubs were concerned, the path to an NRLW license was going to come via the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership to ensure a streamlined pathway.
That is the path the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks - who contested this year's HNWP grand final - have walked to inclusion in 2023.
It's what interested clubs were working towards in 2017 before it was suddenly thrown on the fast track.
The rise of the AFLW put pressure on the NRL to institute its own competition. As we've seen with the other code's newly inked television rights deal, nothing moves NRL honchos to action quicker than the perception it's falling behind the AFL.
The haste with which the inaugural NRLW was put in motion was part of the reason a number of clubs chose not to bid at the time.
The St George Illawarra bid quite rightly got up, but the joint-venture has since dragged the chain on its pathway, though it's largely remedied by the Illawarra Rugby League's successful application for inclusion in next year's HNWP.
All of the above is admittedly long-winded context around the question of whether there is enough depth to serve to an expanded NRLW competition. The simple answer is yes.
For an illustration, you only need look at the two stars of the Dragons' golden-point win over the Broncos last week in Rachael Pearson and Tara McGrath-West.
Pearson coolly slotted the match-winning field goal in golden point. That, and the understated fist pump that followed, showed the poise of a veteran.
Quite simply though, she's not. Last season she was a rookie, one of several that saw the Dragons written off as title contenders.
It wasn't that long ago she was raffling a chook in a Hay pub and watching women's footy on TV. As of February this year, she hadn't touched an NRLW footy.
She's now steered the Dragons to a grand final and NSW to an Origin series victory despite the fact she wasn't even on anyone's NRLW radar as little as two years ago.
Few are as attuned to the process it's been as Dragons coach Jamie Soward.
"I was really happy for Rat, I've been pretty hard on her the last two seasons trying to get the best out of her at certain stages," he said.
"I think that relationship's really grown and I was really happy for her to ice that moment. Once she got to Origin I was really excited, and when they won that game I knew she'd come back a different player.
"It's been a long season for the girls so it's important we look after her in terms of her body, but her mental state of her game at the moment showed she's getting back to where she was in season one.
"I thought she probably started a little bit slow with that fatigue, but I thought she was great on the weekend. She's making huge sacrifices, she works 10 hours in the mines, she's at TAFE.
"She's a fantastic person to be around and she's really infectious. She's come all the way from Hay and now she's on the big stage and she's going well."
McGrath-West has proven an even bigger surprise packet having headed into the just-gone HNWP finals without any NRLW deal.
She ultimately took the last spot on the Dragons roster after Soward, acting on a tip, watched her play for North Sydney in a semi-final defeat to the Wests Tigers.
Despite his initial rap, Soward's still been surprised by performances like the Harden product's staggering 230 running metres against the Broncos last week.
"I sort of just stumbled on her," Soward said.
"I'd been getting told 'you've got to go check this front-rower out'. I went up and they got beaten in that semi-final, but I just liked her work rate and her competitiveness.
"When we signed her I don't think she'd have expected to play every game and now she's a really key player for us. That 230 metres is the most a forward's ever run in a game, that's including the likes of Millie Boyle and Chelsea Lenarduzzi.
"We're really happy that we've got her here and she's going to be at the Dragons for a long time."
McGrath-West only took up footy four years ago. Andie Robinson bagged a hat-trick for NSW under 19s this year in just her second year playing the game. She played alongside another young gun in Monalisa Soliola who's 12 months into her league career.
None of them were on NRLW recruitment boards a year ago. With the number of teams expanding next season, Soward said development will become an even bigger priority.
"We needed to go back to the drawing board and obviously we needed to get more depth so there was competition for spots," Soward said.
"I think we've done that this year. Sienna (Soliola) has been fantastic, Andie Robinson just got the under 19s NSW Player of the Year. We've got some good young talent there.
"Yes we want to win this season, but we also realise that there's four new teams coming in and we had to get younger. We've still got one of the youngest sides across the board.
"Everyone thinks Keeley [Davis] is 26-27, she's 22. Quincy [Dodd] is only 22, Shaylee [Bent] is only 22. While they've played a lot of footy, we had to get some even younger girls so we're protecting ourselves for the future."
Any club's success will rest on its ability to do so. If they can't, it won't be because the talent's not there. It simply needs to be unearthed.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
