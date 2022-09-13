Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

KICKOFF: NRLW talent pool runs deep if clubs know where to look

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:00am, first published September 13 2022 - 10:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SENSATION: Dragons workhorse Tara McGrath-West is enjoying a breakout NRLW campaign. Picture: NRL Imagery.

One of the frustrating things for those actually involved with the NRLW is that so often people with very little knowledge of its inner workings claim to know what's best for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.