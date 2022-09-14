More rain than usual expected for Illawarra as La Nina declared

The Illawarra could see a wetter than usual start to summer, with the official declaration that a La Nina event is underway.
The Bureau of Meteorology made the announcement this week and advised that people in eastern Australia should prepare for above-average rainfall in spring and early summer.
The Illawarra has at least an 80 per cent chance of above-average rain in the fortnight starting Saturday, September 17, according to the bureau's climate outlooks.
From October to December, there is a 64 to 66 per cent chance the region will see more rain than usual, especially in November.
Spring and early summer daytime temperatures could also be cooler than average to December, while the nights are likely to be warmer.
"During La Nina events, waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal, and waters in the western tropical Pacific Ocean warmer than normal," Bureau of Meteorology's head of long-range forecasts, Dr Andrew Watkins, said.
"This causes changes in wind, cloud and pressure patterns over the Pacific.
"When this change in the atmosphere combines with changes in ocean temperature, it can influence global weather patterns and climate, including increasing rainfall over large parts of Australia."
However, Dr Watkins said most models forecast this La Nina to be weak to moderate in strength, and likely to ease during summer.
The first day of the UCI Road World Championships, which begin in Wollongong on Saturday, is forecast to be sunny with a slight chance of a shower.
This weather is expected to continue into early next week, with top temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees by Tuesday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
