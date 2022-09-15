Hot Property Illawarra: Take a video tour of Warrawong's famous 'half-house'

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Among this week's top stories is the "iconic half-house" in Warrawong, which is scheduled to go under the hammer.
Selling agent Luke Veleski said locals and visitors alike often drove past and wondered about the property's history.
"The iconic half-house situated in Warrawong has been the subject of many tall stories over the years and is well-known for its unique design," he said.
We take a video tour of this recognisable home.
High-end homes being sold for eye-watering prices may make plenty of headlines on Real Estate View, but you don't need a big budget to get in on the real estate action.
Therefore, with the first home buyer, downsizer or investor in mind, we've profiled five apartments in the Wollongong area that are for sale now, with a price guide of less than $500,000.
Check out our list here.
Meanwhile, at the higher end of the market, television veteran Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie's Kangaroo Valley property remains on the market more than six months after it was listed, despite a $500,000 drop to the price guide.
The Emdurs initially listed the property with a price guide of $3.5 million.
The property is a popular Airbnb-style holiday let which commands $1000 to $1200 a night.
Staying at the high-end, are you looking for a weekend getaway, or even a full-time change of scenery?
The in demand South Coast could have the answer, and we've compiled a list of three impressive homes for sale in the region.
This includes an eye-catching Berry property with a price guide of $5.8 million to $6 million.
Finally, how long does it take on average to purchase a property? What does the real estate path to purchase look like?
These are some of the questions we're asking in our Path to Purchase research study.
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and by participating, you will have a chance to win one of 5 x $500 Eftpos cards.
More details here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
