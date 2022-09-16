In just two days, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships will get under way in Wollongong.
After months of lead-up, more than 1000 athletes and 300,000 spectators will descend on the city, while a global audience of 300,000 will tune in to watch it on TV.
But what if you're not a cycling fan? The good news is, you don't need to ride a bike or even like the sport to be part of the action, with a bumper program of arts, culture and community events starting this week as part of the Wollongong 2022 Festival.
Spin Fest is a free program of live music, art, entertainment and food.
A full program of events can be found here. There are plenty of things for non-cycling enthusiasts to enjoy.
The fun starts this week with Spin Fest CBD - a 10-day program of performances, markets, art, food and fun taking place in Crown Street and Laneways, Wollongong, from September 15-25.
Take a wander through Crown Street Mall, Globe Lane or the Arts Precinct and grab lunch, sip a sunset cocktail, or browse the market stalls as roving circus performers and live musicians perform nearby.
A collection of eye-catching inflatable artworks will be displayed in Crown Street Mall from September 15-24, 8am-9pm each day as part of the Spin Energy exhibition.
The Beautiful and Useful Studio held collaborative community workshops to create the boldly coloured and graphic prints that will also light up after dark.
Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night of the next two weeks will see the CBD come alive from 5pm until late with an eclectic mix of DJs, circus artists and roving entertainers that can be enjoyed alongside pop-up bars and eateries.
Live music acts will perform at various locations, including Crown St Mall Stage and Luxe Bistro Bar.
All your favourite street foods, local handicrafts, colourful growers and makers markets will be in one location in Crown St Mall on September 15-16, and September 22-25 for the Spin Fest Markets, daily from 5pm-9pm.
This special event at Wollongong Library is running Monday to Saturday throughout September.
Step back in time and view this exhibition of local cycling history.
Local youth have not been forgotten with a special event just for them.
Spin Fest Live is a free event featuring live music at Wollongong Youth Centre on Friday, September 16, from 5pm-9pm.
It will feature some of the most exciting up-and-coming high school bands in the state who took part in the finals of the 2022 YouthRock band competition, including Keira High School's psychedelic rockers Shakamoto, and alternative rock quartet Cytosis, as well as Kiama High School's blues rock band Denim on Her.
The alcohol-free event is open to those aged 12-24 and their family members. The event is unticketed and entry is on a first-come basis.
Wollongong Art Gallery will host the First Nations Art Exhibition, Languages of the Land, from September 17- 25.
The gathering of First Nations' voices conveys the many languages of Country, including land, sea, culture, custodianship and healing from the destructive colonial impacts on the environment.
It includes the works of Australian artists Mitjili Napurrula, Christian Thompson, Gloria Petyarre, Judy Watson, Vic Chapman, Kitty Kantilla, Dorothy Napangardi and Phyllis Stewart.
Artworks range from traditional to contemporary in mediums including painting - on bark and canvas, print, photography and sculpture.
Entry is free and the exhibition is open daily from 10am-7pm.
The free Spin Fest Beach Party will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 5pm-10pm at North beach.
It includes a traditional First Nations Welcome to Country, fire lighting and smoking ceremony; a performance by the Gumaraa dance troupe, including traditional dance and didgeridoo performance; pop-up street food market; DJs, roving entertainers and circus artists and a top line-up of musical acts on the main stage, including Electric Fields, Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramara and True Vibenation.
The evening will end with a spectacular drum and fire finale.
The iconic Wollongong Harbour Lighthouse will light up with contemporary Aboriginal artworks from 6.30-10pm each night from September 17-24 as part of Lighthouse Projections.
The Beyond the Breaking Waves project provides a glimpse into the unique stories, traditions and culture of First Nations artists from the Illawarra and South Coast regions.
Artworks from Wollongong Art Gallery's permanent art collection featuring artists Alice McKenzie, Phyllis Stewart, Val West, Steven Russell, Lorraine Brown, Narelle Thomas, Jodie Stewart, Julie Freeman, Cheryl Davison will be brought to life during the project curated by Alinta Maguire.
Australia's leading projection mapping specialists Electric Canvas, known for its work on the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and during Vivid Sydney, will produce the event.
Wollongong Art Gallery will stay open late from September 16-25 as part of Spin Fest's Gallery After Dark.
You can explore its First Nations and contemporary art exhibitions until 7pm.
There will also be a free one-hour tour of the gallery on Tuesday, September 20, from 6-7pm.
Gala Cinema Warrawong and Wollongong Art Gallery present Bike Bike Film Night from September 19-22.
The event brings the best cycling short films from around the world together for you to enjoy.
Whether you like action, drama, humour or inspirational stories, this event is for you.
Details: For more information and to purchase tickets click here.
This funny, heartfelt one-man show about cycling and obsession, was written by Hew Parham. The passionate wannabe cyclist is "stuck in a relationship with his exercise bike and going nowhere" as he harbours a pathological envy of his high school friend, Jake, who is now a professional cyclist.
Symphonie de la Bicyclette combines that story with that of Gino Bartali, who won the 1938 and 1948 Tour de France. During WWII, he risked his life to save Jews in northern Italy by secretly transporting documents in his bicycle.
Playing at Merrigong Theatre Company from September 21-24. Times vary.
Details: For more information and tickets click here.
Spin Fest Helensburgh will take place at Helensburgh Skate Park and Rex Jackson Oval on Friday, September 23, from 3pm-8pm.
There will be interactive kids entertainment, arts and crafts and plenty of opportunities to play in the Spin Fest Arts Precinct on Saturday, September 24, from noon to 5pm.
Details: To see the full program of Wollongong CBD activities click here
