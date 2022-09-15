Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Montefilia is Verry ready for Caulfield and Melbourne Cup crusade

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
September 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montefilia, ridden by Jason Collett, beats Verry Elleegant in the Ranvet Stakes. Picture by Getty Images

"Well, she beat Verry Elleegant, that's good enough for me".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.