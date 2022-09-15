"Well, she beat Verry Elleegant, that's good enough for me".
David Payne is, of course, referring to Montefilia's dominant Ranvet Stakes victory in March but he has the Melbourne Cup firmly on his mind.
A plan one year in the making will swing into action on Saturday, starting in the George Main Stakes at Randwick.
The now five-year-old mare might find Anamoe and Fangirl a bit too sharp over 1600 metres, but it's the important first stepping stone towards the famous two miles at Flemington on the first Tuesday in November.
"She's much stronger than she was last year," Payne told ACM Racing, publisher of this masthead.
"We missed the run the other day (in the Chelmsford Stakes) but the track was no good for her. It's hard enough getting horses to the Melbourne Cup as it is.
"She's fit, she's ready to go. It was the right decision not to push on from the Caulfield Cup last year, we didn't want to tax her too much and hopefully she gets her chance this time."
Montefilia's trademark is long, sustained runs, as she did finishing fourth in the Caulfield Cup behind hot favourite Incentivise and again in the Ranvet, where she simply outworked Verry Elleegant over 2000m.
That was Verry Elleegant's second-last run in Australia before Kerry Parker's Think It Over took out the Queen Elizabeth, with Chris Waller's Melbourne Cup winner fifth and Montefilia eight lengths away.
"It was just too heavy that day, nothing went right," Payne said.
"She hasn't got a turn of foot, she just gets into her rhythm and grinds and grinds."
But is her work this year enough to win a Melbourne Cup?
"Well, she beat Verry Elleegant, that's good enough for me," Payne said.
Montefilia is listed at $15 with Bet365 for the Caulfield Cup, behind only Duais ($8) and Inspirational Girl ($13).
She is $26 for the Melbourne Cup, with international raider Deauville Legend the futures favourite at $9.
