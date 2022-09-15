Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong boxers Hayden Clout and Oskar Sinclair score gold at state titles

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:51am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Clout and Oskar Sinclair, pictured with Zack Higgins (middle), won their respective divisions at the NSW boxing titles. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong boxer Hayden Clout has shown that he has what it takes to realise his dream of fighting as a professional in three years time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.