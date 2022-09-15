Wollongong boxer Hayden Clout has shown that he has what it takes to realise his dream of fighting as a professional in three years time.
Earlier this month the 19-year-old amateur boxer dominated in the ring to win a gold medal at the NSW State Boxing Titles.
Clout was crowned light welterweight (63.5 kilograms) champion after winning both his fights by TKO at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL.
"The ref stopped my first fight in the first round because my opponent was taking too much punishment. In my second fight, my opponent lasted until the second round before the ref again stopped the fight," Clout said.
"I was really happy with the way I boxed and was really happy to win the title.
"This was the second straight year I won a gold medal at the state titles. Last year I won the 60kg (lightweight) division."
Fellow Wollongong and Northside Pure Boxing boxer Oskar Sinclair also tasted success at the state titles, which ran from September 2-4.
The 15-year-old won his only fight to be crowned super bantamweight (54kg) champion. All five judges awarded Oskar the points decision win.
Oskar and Clout train out of Lake Illawarra PCYC. Oskar has been training as a boxer for the past four years.
Clout, who started boxing in 2019 and enjoys a 5-2 win/loss record, is mentored by trainers Adam and Zack Higgins as well as his father Daniel Clout.
I don't take any shortcuts with my training or diet. I want to give myself every opportunity to succeed as a professional boxer. I know if I put in the hard work I will get rewarded in the future.- Hayden Clout
But it's his professional boxer uncle Wade Clout that the teenager wants to emulate in the future.
The Dapto fighter nicknamed Pitbull won 20 of his 30 professional fights in the super welterweight division.
"I'd like to box as a professional like my uncle," he said.
"I used to watch him box when I was younger and wanted to follow in his footsteps.
''I've set a timeline of three years to make that happen. I'll do all in my power to make that happen."
Clout is already showing the trademarks needed to achieve his dream.
"I train five-to-six days a week. I'm up at 6am every day,'' he said.
''Apart from the work I do in the ring and in the gym, I do five kilometre runs two days a week and sprints two days a week also.
"I don't take any shortcuts with my training or diet. I want to give myself every opportunity to succeed as a professional boxer. I know if I put in the hard work I will get rewarded in the future."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
