Kiama MP Gareth Ward fears proceedings over the historic sexual assault charges against him will not be dealt with before next year's state election.
Mr Ward was scheduled to appear at Nowra Local Court on Wednesday where a trial date was expected to be set.
However, the matter was delayed at the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to Mr Ward.
Police allege Mr Ward indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and sexually abused a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.
He was charged in March 2022 and stands accused of sexual intercourse without consent, common assault, and three counts of assault with acts of indecency.
Mr Ward, who first appeared in court over the matter in May, has vehemently denied the allegations and believed proceedings had dragged on.
"This has already gone on for way too long," Mr Ward said.
"I fear there is now next to no chance of this matter being dealt with before the next election which is manifestly unfair and unreasonable."
The former government minister was suspended from parliament in May after he refused to resign after charges were laid.
The suspension will remain in place until criminal proceedings against him are finalised.
In the meantime, Mr Ward has continued to act as an MP and meets regularly with constituents.
"I've just been getting on with the job, my diary as a local member has been incredibly full and busy," Mr Ward told the Mercury.
"I am going to continue to work hard and get things done for our community."
The next state election will be held on March 25, 2023.
Labor, which lost the seat to then Liberal Mr Ward in 2011, has named Katelin McInerney as its candidate.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.