Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama MP Gareth Ward says delay of sexual assault proceedings 'manifestly unfair'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward will remain suspended until criminal proceedings against him are finalised. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward fears historic sexual assault charges against him will not be dealt with before next year's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.