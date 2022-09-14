Paid pandemic leave will remain as long as Australians who contract COVID-19 are forced to isolate, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.
Speaking after a virtual meeting of national cabinet on Wednesday, Mr Albanese revealed the states and Commonwealth would continue to evenly split the scheme, which has cost more than $2.2 billion to date.
"The principle essentially agreed to by all First Ministers is that while the government requires mandated isolation, the government has a responsibility to provide support during that period," he said.
The scheme had been set to expire at the end of the month, despite isolation rules remaining in place.
National cabinet this month tinkered with quarantine requirements, with COVID-19 patients now able to leave isolation after five days provided they were no longer exhibiting symptoms, and did not work in high-risk settings.
Those isolating for five days were eligible for a $540 payment, with people isolating for a week eligible for a $750.
There will be a maximum of three payments over six months, unless there were "extraordinary circumstances", Mr Albanese said.
Mr Albanese had faced pressure from ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to maintain the scheme.
Mr Albanese flagged his intention to back an extension the day before Wednesday's meeting, which he said lasted less than half an hour.
The Prime Minister initially resisted extending the payments when they expired in June, but reversed course in July as COVID-19 cases surged.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
