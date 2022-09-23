The world's best cyclists will be hitting the road soon so let us help you find a good spot to enjoy all the action live.
Residents will have a few options to choose from depending on where they are located and where they can get to.
Wollongong 2022 Fan Zone (Lang Park): The park with the finish line, presentation podium, big screens, food vendors, bar, expo stalls and merchandise will be the centre of all the action.
Australia Park Fan Zone (Osborne Park): Located on Cliff Road and opposite Belmore Basin, it makes not just a great viewing spot for the race, but also a wonderful spot to people watch - complete with ocean breezes. It'is in close proximity to famous fish and chips eatery Levendi and other cafes in the area.
Helensburgh Fan Zone (Rex Jackson Oval): This fan zone will be operational on September 24 and 25, giving spectators the opportunity to view the cyclists take off for the elite road races. A big screen will also be set up for people to watch the rest of the race once it leaves Helensburgh.
Wiseman Park Bowling Club, located on Foley Street, is urging keen spectators to join in the great Aussie cycling celebration at the club. The Bowling club will be offering free barefoot bowls all week, along with music, Australian-themed meals and live telecast of the entire race.
Steamers Bar and Grill is a great place for viewers to be if they want to catch the live action while they grab a bite. The building overlooks Marine drive which is included in the cycling race course. In addition to the race, the spectators also have a spectacular view of the Wollongong lighthouse on the other side.
Cabbage Tree Hotel in Fairy Meadow is moving the pub to its parking lot, to be able to cheer on the athletes as they ride by. The pub will also have TV screens with the race on indoors for those who'd prefer to stay inside.
Pepe's On The Beach at Cliff Road is setting up a cocktail bike on their deck, for customers to ride spin bikes and make their own cocktails while the world class athletes go past the beach bar.
The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow will be transforming its car park into the "Italian corner". Fans are welcome to join the cycling extravaganza by cheering on teams as they go by. The club will be serving Italian food as well as food from other international cuisines.
Throsby Drive: The green patch outside of Beaton Park, offers an accessible view for people living nearby.
Squires Way: The green expanse of land, on the outer side of Innovation campus provides a full view of athletes as they ride along Squires Way.
Nicholson Park: The park overlooking Kulgoa Road is a potential viewing space for spectators in the Woonona region. It is also the area frequented by "Modred the Mad" magpie who may just be looking to make a special appearance in the event.
Pinecourt Park: The Austinmer park is likely to make a convenient spectator spot for parents, with the playground keeping their little ones occupied while they enjoy the race.
Gipps Road: The Dutch fans have established themselves at a Keiraville service station ready to cheer on their team. The Dutch Australian Society Illawarra (DASI) is behind the set-up.
The event organisers urge spectators to bring a foldable chair, sunscreen, water and non-aerosol insect repellent.
