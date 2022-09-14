Organisers of the UCI Road World Championships are making their final preparations before the international event kicks off in Wollongong on Saturday.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said the council looked forward with confidence to the next week or so.
"I just want to commend the organisers, Wollongong 2022, in terms of their amazing work in coordinating all of the logistics," Mr Doyle said.
He said there were parts of the city that even locals had never seen but now would as a result of the event.
Superintendent Jason Box is the police commander for the event and will work in the management centre at the WIN Entertainment Centre, alongside organisers and other senior police officers.
He will oversee the officers from the Southern Region, other NSW Police Force regions, and specialist areas who will work some 1400 shifts dedicated to the event.
They will include uniform officers Highway and Traffic Patrol, public order officers, and Police Transport Command.
"They will be working not only during the course of the event, but they will also work into the evening in the Wollongong area to ensure there are no public order issues, right through to at least two or three in the morning," Superintendent Box said.
During races there would be mobile and static police officers along the course, Superintendent Box said, with officers stationed at every crossover point and main artery.
He said this could involve up to 400 officers for the major races.
Superintendent Box said there would be ample mobile patrols, Police Transport Command at railway stations and security, to protect people's cars if they parked at stations and caught the train into the city.
"This is a massive event, it's fantastic for this area to helm something like this, it's probably a once in a lifetime event... there will be disruptions to normal people's lives, their comings and goings, which has all been communicated to them," he said.
"Just please be patient, listen to police, listen to the volunteers, listen to security.
"There will be points that we can access for people if need be, there will be emergency services placed in every pocket of this event, so no one will miss out on getting an adequate response if required."
He said there were obvious concerns about the potential for anti-social behaviour, disturbances to the event itself and alcohol-related offending, as well as concerns related to getting the large number of people in and out of the city safely.
"We will have a high visibility presence around the licensed premises in the CBD every night for the duration of this event," Superintendent Box said.
Roger Weeks, Transport for NSW's executive director of customer coordination, said the key message to the community was to plan ahead.
"There are going to be road closures, there are special event clearways, but we've also put on some extra rail and bus services," Mr Weeks said.
"There'll be three free shuttle buses, we have park-and-ride facilities at Kembla Grange and the Bulli showground.
"We're encouraging everyone, plan ahead, take public transport, and enjoy this amazing event."
Mr Weeks said train services would operate every 30 minutes (between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama), with extra carriages on each train to increase the capacity for passengers.
Marshals would be on hand, he said, to direct people to railway stations to get into the city.
The three shuttle bus services will operate between Corrimal and the CBD; Keiraville and Corrimal Street, near Wollongong City Beach; and Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong.
There is a park-and-walk facility at the helipad on Springhill Road, and J.J Kelly Park, where an on-call low mobility shuttle will also provide transfers.
People are also encouraged to ride bikes to get around.
Mr Weeks said it was vital that people followed the special event clearways.
"It's absolutely critical that you don't park in a special event clearway at the times that are listed on the sign," he said.
"If a vehicle is parked there, then because it's essential for the safety of the race participants and spectators, those vehicles will be towed away and the registered owner will receive a tow away fee."
Road closures will vary day-to-day, and times advertised on signs and online are when the roads will be fully closed.
Most roads will reopen at 6pm each evening.
Mr Weeks urged people to use the online trip planner to plan their journey into and around Wollongong.
Wollongong 2022 chief executive officer Stu Taggart said organisers were taking the approach that "there's a chance of rain every day".
"We have looked at extreme weather scenarios and conditions, with particularly [police, Transport for NSW and council]," Mr Taggart said.
"It's one thing we can't control though, in live environments.
"We're working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology, so we're getting daily updates and we're tracking that so that we can respond in our event command centre... We'll continue to monitor that.
"The sport itself has the durability to maintain race conditions in pretty extreme weather conditions, but we have to think about spectators and the local community as well, so that's part of our planning too."
He said organisers had worked through different scenarios, depending on what part of the city was affected by any adverse weather.
Mr Doyle thanked the council's employees for the efforts they had put into preparing the city ahead of the championships.
"The amount of pride that they have at the present time, you can see across the city," he said.
"There's lots of last-minute elements - our toilet cleaning crews are going to be really busy, our litter crews, and then our electricians, our plumbers, and also all of our parks and maintenance people."
Some 28 kilometres of barriers are going up across Wollongong, although the full course will not be blocked off.
"We don't barrier the full course, we have a series of human deployment as well, so we have a range of course marshals, we work really closely with NSW Police with their mobile resources, with Transport, around some of those key spectator areas," Mr Taggart said.
"It's a very detailed planning process that we've had to go through.
"We've got somewhere in the vicinity of about a thousand volunteers deployed on our major days across the city, and a large proportion of them are course marshals."
Spectators must stay behind the course boundary and cross at the designated crossing points.
He said one of the successes of Wollongong 2022 was the local business program.
"Around 200 business now I think have registered their support, to be able to get some paraphernalia and show their support," Mr Taggart said.
"It's great to see the city come alive."
Mr Taggart thanked the event partners for their support.
"It's been challenging through this I guess last 18 months, but we've had nothing but support," he said.
"We've worked together very hard to get us to this point."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
