If you can't handle the noise, don't move to Port Kembla.
That was the tongue-in-cheek message from Port Kembla councillor Ann Martin at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.
Under discussion was the draft development control plan (DCP) for the old Port Kembla Primary School site.
A developer is hoping to turn it into a residential site of around 110 homes.
Part of the concern over the site is the proximity to the heavy industry around the port and the noise that will inevitably affect new residents.
"You don't move to Port Kembla if you don't respect industry," Cr Martin said.
"I get used to noise, we all get used to noise. If you don't want to live adjacent to a fabulous industrial agglomeration then find somewhere else to live. I suggest you go to Sutherland."
The state's Planning, Industry and Environment department had concerns with turning the block into a residential area.
That was because directly across the road is land that falls under the ports infrastructure planning policy, which suggests that industry could one day be even closer.
The department initially objected to council's rezoning of the land, claiming "that the future expansion of the Port of Port Kembla would result in increased noise, dust, odour, traffic, visual, hazard/risk issues and other amenity impacts that would be unlikely to be tolerated by incoming residents and was concerned this could threaten future industrial development within the port".
The department relented, requesting a DCP be developed for the site that included various noise mitigation measures.
Cr Martin noted this opposition to having houses built on the site.
"My response was 'well, if you don't want dwellings on that site what are you going to do about the dwellings that are already there [in Port Kembla] and if you feel that strongly about it you should buy the site and set it up as a buffer yourself," she said.
"Of course no answer was given in reply. So I hope this development proceeds."
The councillor also noted that, with new developments planned for the port like the hydrogen hub, that the city will need to find places to live for the people working there.
The request for rezoning was lodged four years ago in 2018 and Cr Martin acknowledged it had taken a long time to get to this point.
"My message to people living in Port Kembla is don't panic," she said.
"It will be long process and we may end up with some lovely people who will to support local business."
Cr Cameron Walters also felt new housing would be a valued addition to the suburb.
"Let's hope it breathes some life into Port Kembla because Port Kembla is going in the right direction," Cr Walters said.
To deal with the noise impacts from the port area, any development of the site will require a landscaped berm at least 10 metres wide to be created along the north-eastern boundary.
Also, all bedrooms would need to be south-facing.
The draft DCP for the old Port Kembla Public School site will be on public exhibition for 28 days.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.