Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council brings mandatory life jackets a step closer

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life jackets will soon be mandatory for rock fishers in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr

New legislation forcing rock fishers to wear life jackets could cause some confusion, according to Wollongong City Councillor David Brown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.