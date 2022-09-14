Wollongong council brings mandatory life jackets a step closer

New legislation forcing rock fishers to wear life jackets could cause some confusion, according to Wollongong City Councillor David Brown.
At Monday night's council meeting, it was unanimously endorsed that council request the Minister for Local Government declare Wollongong as a place where high-risk rock fishing takes place.
The declaration is required to bring the Rock Fishing Safety Act into force in the Wollongong local government area.
The legislation makes it mandatory for all rock fishers to wear life jackets, sparked by the deaths of six fishers in 18 months at Port Kembla's Honeycomb Rocks.
As part of the council motion, Cr Brown - himself a fisher - called for data to be collected for the first 12 months after the legislation comes into force to ensure the message is getting out there.
This could be important given a survey carried out by the council found around one-third of fishers surveyed were opposed to the idea of making life jackets mandatory.
"What I want to do is make sure that our messaging is right," Cr Brown said.
"I still have some concerns that it might be confusing about what you're doing if you're on rocks at the end of the beach, like say the southern bit of Towradgi, are you rock fishing or not?
"Is that going to cause problems? I don't know but let's get that information and also in crafting a message I think we'll find out if they're getting the message or whether we need more education with one year of data."
Cr Linda Campbell also supported the motion, adding amendments calling on council to continue working with Surf Life Saving Illawarra on safety training for rock fishers.
She also asked for council to investigate the option of supplying jackets for those unable to afford their own.
The council had endorsed three high risk rock fishing zones.
One covered the bulk of the northern suburbs from Otford to Thirroul.
A second covered parts of Sandon Point, Bulli, Woonona, Bellambi and Towradgi beaches.
The third zone covered the Port Kembla area, including the infamous Honeycomb Rocks.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.